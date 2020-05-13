Pottawatomie County Community Update
Pottawatomie County, Kan. (May 13, 2020) — Your safety, health, and security is our top priority.
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
7,468 (+352)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
704 (+44)
0
COVID-19 related deaths
164 (+6)
0
Pending Tests
unknown
12
Total Tests
57,628 (+3,519)
362 (+28)
(numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last update; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays)
For a daily case summary,visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
During her news conference this afternoon, the Governor indicated she would address the progression to Phase II, which could begin as early as Monday, May 18, 2020, at her news conference on Friday. Pottawatomie County expects to follow her timeline going forward, unless there is a situation that requires a different response. If that need arises, any additional restrictions will be addressed in a revised local health order. Along with the Governor and other key officials, the Kansas Department of Labor Secretary, Delia Garcia, also spoke at the news conference. With two correction facility deaths in the state, she discussed new and potential benefits for first responders, healthcare workers, and adding essential workers, stating, “Our front-line heroes should not be martyrs.”
KDHE Secretary, Dr. Norman, indicated that over half the State’s positive COVID cases are related to the cluster outbreaks in Kansas. Eighty-eight different clusters have been identified in Kansas; with 48 of those still active. Those clusters are found in private companies, long-term care facilities, churches or church-related activities, meat-packing plants, group living facilities, correctional facilities, and health care facilities across Kansas.
KDHE has updated its COVID quarantine travel list. One new state, Maryland, has been added; and two states, Colorado and Louisiana, have been removed. More details, a list of quarantine requirements, frequently asked questions related to travel are available here: https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/135/Travel-Related-Quarantine-Table-PDF---5-12-20.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
