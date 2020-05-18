Pottawatomie County Community Update
For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
County offices will be open Monday, May 18, 2020, to citizens by appointment. Anyone who needs to conduct business in person should contact the relevant department (numbers available here https://www.pottcounty.org/directory.aspx) to schedule an appointment. The offices are expected to fully open to the public on Monday, June 1, 2020. Anyone calling for an appointment will be asked a series of questions regarding their travels and potential exposure to COVID-19 prior to scheduling the appointment. Upon arrival at the County Office Building, screenings will be done to ensure access remains safe for everyone. PLEASE NOTE: Many of our services are available telephonically and on-line. All citizens, now and into the future, are encouraged to contact us (phone numbers and e-mail addresses available on our website) or visit our on-line services page at https://www.pottcounty.org/494/Online-Services to identify processes that can be completed without requiring a drive to Westmoreland!
Governor Kelly announced yesterday that while she is not requiring the state to remain in Phase 1, she is not yet ready to allow us to advance to Phase 2. Therefore, she introduced an intermediary state, Phase 1.5, which goes into effect Monday, May 18, 2020, and is in effect through at least Sunday, May 31, 2020. This cautionary phase does allow a number of new businesses to open,
such as personal care services (beauty salons, tattoo parlors, etc.), and allows limited openings for other businesses, such as fitness centers. Other businesses must remain closed, including bars and bowling alleys, and “mass gatherings” remain limited to 10 people. The full version of Governor Kelly’s plan is available at https://covid.ks.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Reopen-Kansas-
Framework-v5-2.pdf.
What about here? What are we doing in Pottawatomie County? Pottawatomie County has decided to follow each phase of the Governor’s plan going forward. All businesses are encouraged to comply with industry standards and everyone should recognize KDHE and CDC guidelines. In short, if the Governor’s plan allows the business/service/area to open/operate, the County will as well, with no additional limitations or restrictions. This new phase allows more businesses to open, however no business is required to open if they do not meet the requirements or feel they are not yet prepared to safely conduct business.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org.
Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.