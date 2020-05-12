Total positive COVID-19 cases
7,116 (+615)
21 (14 recovered, 5 active, 2 probable)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
660 (+52)
0
COVID-19 related deaths
158 (+6)
0
Pending Tests
unknown
7
Total Tests
54109 (+6,401)
334
(numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last update; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays)
For the daily case summary, current and past dates, visit the KDHE website https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
As more businesses open their doors, people return to work, and resume “normal activities, please remember we are not the only ones getting back to work. Hackers, scammers, data thieves and more are actively attempting to access your personal information. They use the current pandemic and chaos to work on your fears and uncertainties to obtain information you would normally protect. Learn about these current scams and how to protect yourself at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=18. Additionally, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reminds everyone that currently there are no products proven to prevent COVID-19 at this time. They also list current scams and frauds and what to watch for on their website at https://www.ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams-consumer-advice.
The Kansas Department of Revenue has announced a phased-in approach to re-opening Motor Vehicle offices. Only “essential services” will be conducted in the re-opened facilities and will take place on an appointment only basis with screenings before entering offices. These services include:
- Drivers needing to transfer a license from another state
- Teen drivers receiving a license for the first time
- Drivers turning 21 or turning 50 years-of-age
- Applications for a new state identification card
- If there is no online access to the customer or other restriction to online service apply by statute, including not having an eye exam within the last 12 months
To schedule an appointment, customers will be asked to call their driver’s license office, or use the already established scheduling program, Q-Flow. The local office opening by appointment only as of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, is the “Riley County” office, located in Pottawatomie County at 8200 S. Port Drive, Suite 105, Manhattan KS.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
