Pottawatomie County has 12 active cases of COVID-19, according to figures released Monday, March 1. That brings the total to 1,784. There are 1,772 recovered, 26 deaths, and no current hospitalizations. There have been 6,578 tests, according to Pt. Co. Numbers.
COVID-19 Vaccine sign-ups: Visit https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup or if you’d like assistance, call 785-457-1432. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call, or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org. We are conducting COVID-19 clinics, prioritizing those that are 65 and older. If you qualify, and are on the list, we should get to you soon!
Lest we forget, COVID-19 is not the only danger out there. March 21-27, 2021 is National Poison Prevention Week. Every day, more than 300 children in the U.S. are seen in emergency rooms for poisoning. We can take steps today, to prevent those issues. You can learn more about National Poison Prevention Week by visiting https://aapcc.org/nppw-2021. Parents, grandparents, and all caregivers should be aware of the risks of poisonings and know how to reach the Poison Help hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You may also find additional helpful information at www.poison.org.
