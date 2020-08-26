Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
39,937 (+1,579)
144 (+2) = 11 Active (-9);
133 (+11) Recovered 16 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
2,226 (+43)
0
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
437 (+11)
0
Total Tests
395,097 (+8,140)
2,442 (+59)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has revised its COVID-19 travel guidelines. Individuals returning from international destinations are no longer required to quarantine for 14 days upon return to the United States. All travelers, regardless of where they have travelled to/from, are recommended to maintain at least six feet physically distant from non-household members; wear a mask when away from home; wash hands often; and watch for signs or symptoms of illness. More information on the CDC travel guidelines are available on their website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/faqs.html. As of the publication of this information, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has not updated its guidelines. It was last updated on August 11th, and noted it is expected to be updated/reviewed “in approximately two weeks.” Therefore, revised information is anticipated to be posted by the end of the week. The most recent information is available on their website at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/175/Travel-Exposure-Related-Isolation-Quaran.
The Wamego City Commission will be discussing the future of events in Wamego, such as Oztoberfest, at their Tuesday, September 1, 2020, board meeting.
As schools are either back in session, or preparing to start, please keep in mind safety procedures for the children. Not only should we consider masks, frequent handwashing, and physical distancing, but remember to watch for children walking, or riding bikes along the road. Follow traffic rules for stopped school buses.
