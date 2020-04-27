Cases in Pottawatomie County: Nine (9), 5-recovered; 4 Active (No change)
Pending tests in Pottawatomie County: 8
Total tested in the County: 172
In order to protect the privacy of all our citizens, we will only release gender and age range going forward. Of our active cases, we have two females and two males. Two of these individuals are in their 20s, one each in the 50s, and 60s.
During today’s update by Governor Kelly, she identified a new website to centralize information regarding the State’s response and recovery to COVID-19. Kansans may visit www.covid.ks.gov for more resources and support. The KDHE COVID 19 page, https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/ will continue to be available. The KDHE’s site will focus on the medical aspects of COVID-19; while the new site focuses on response and recovery efforts.
Pottawatomie County’s EOC continues working with local partners, including members of the healthcare community, in drafting a Re-Opening Order. These phases, dependent upon the State’s new Executive Order, will be based upon data within our region, testing capabilities, and ensuring our health care systems have the capacity to safely treat COVID-19 patients and others requiring care. Our goal is to re-open the County in a safe and controlled manner to assist in mitigating the spread of COVID to our citizens, our friends, and our neighbors.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
