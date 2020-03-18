Pottawatomie County, Kan. (March 18, 2020) — Earlier today the County Commission issued Emergency Declaration, Resolution 2020-16. We want to assure the public we took this action to allow us more flexibility with staffing as well as requesting and accessing resources. This necessary step allows us to obtain the assistance, information, and support we need to address this pandemic.
We are still fortunate enough not to have any COVID-19 diagnoses in Pottawatomie County. With this declaration, we will be able to take proactive steps to ensure commodities and services remain available to citizens.
In order to encourage citizens to avoid unnecessary social interaction, Pottawatomie County has decided to limit County Services to on-line or telephone only. Effective Monday, March 24, 2020, and until further notice, only the Health Department, Landfill, and Justice Center will be open to the public. If a citizen is unable to conduct County business in such a manner, they are asked to contact the appropriate department to notify them of the issue.
The County provides the following options for citizens to access services:
· Visit https://www.pottcounty.org/494/Online-Services to identify other ways to access those services.
· Call County Offices during business hours, 8:00 a.m. 4:30 p.m. visit https://www.pottcounty.org/131/Departments for a listing of departments and contact information
· Mail payments to Pottawatomie County.
· Use the Pottawatomie County dropbox located on the north side of the County Office Building at 207 N 1st Street in Westmoreland to drop off payments for utilities, tags, taxes, or other correspondence.
o Utility payments are also accepted through the drive thru at Farmers State Bank in Westmoreland or Manhattan.
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) webpage at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
