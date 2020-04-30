Positive COVID-19 Cases in Kansas: 4238 (increase of 500) Deaths in Kansas: 129 (increase of 4)
Cases in Pottawatomie County: 13, 7-recovered; 6 Active (Increase of 3 positive/active cases)
Pending tests in Pottawatomie County: 8
Total tested in the County: 219
The six active cases include 3 male and 3 female; and they range in age from 20’s through 60s. They are all isolating at home, and the Health Department is conducting their contact investigation.
As a reminder, Governor Kelly’s press conference is tonight at 6:30 p.m. She will address guidelines for re-opening the State once her stay-at-home order expires this weekend.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
