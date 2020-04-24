Pott Co. Remains at Eight Covid-19 Cases
Cases in Pottawatomie County: Eight (8), 5-recovered; 3-self isolation (No change)
Pending tests in Pottawatomie County: 10 Total tested in the County: 153
You may be wondering why there has been such an increase in the number of positive cases in Kansas lately. This is due to two reasons; 1) A commercial laboratory that was not reporting positive cases to KDHE has been identified, and is now forwarding their information to KDHE for recording; and 2) There is increased testing, specifically in case cluster areas.
Please remember not to believe everything you hear or see in these chaotic days. Many people will take advantage of crises to feed on fear. If you would like information on some of the current scams and frauds brought out by the Covid pandemic, please visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=18.
The Governor’s update today indicated information should be available next week regarding the State’s re-opening plan.
The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) update for the Commission today:
· Pottawatomie County’s EOC is working with local partners in drafting the Re-Opening Order by establishing trigger points and phases in an effort to slow the transmission of COVID-19. These phases, dependent upon the end of the “Stay-At-Home” order, will be based upon data within our region, testing capabilities, and ensuring our health care systems have the capacity to safely treat COVID-19 patients and others requiring care.
· Building plans for drive thru sample collection sites and procedures. This plan will go into effect when our health care systems start becoming overwhelmed with sample collections.
· The County Health Officer has been in contact with the County Fair Board in regards to concerns with hosting the annual county fair.
· The CDC has tripled its official list of symptoms. Prior it was just fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Now it includes chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
