Pottawatomie County Remains at Nine Covid-19 Cases
Cases in Pottawatomie County: Nine (9), 6-recovered; 3 Active (One more recovered!!)
Pending tests in Pottawatomie County: 8
Total tested in the County: 187
Pottawatomie County’s EOC continues working with local leaders, including members of other nearby government agencies as well as the healthcare community, in finalizing a Re-Opening Order. These phases, dependent upon the State’s new Executive Order, will be based upon data within our region, testing capabilities, and ensuring our health care systems have the capacity to safely treat COVID-19 patients and others requiring care. Our goal is to re-open the County in a safe and controlled manner to assist in mitigating the spread of COVID to our citizens, our friends, and our neighbors. Wherever possible we are trying to balance the plans across the area to ease understanding and compliance.
As we start the process of easing restrictions, it is important to continue following the best-practices from KDHE and the CDC – such as maintaining at least 6’ social distance from others not within the same household, washing hands often, sanitizing surfaces, etc. As we proceed with resuming activities and services, we can all help mitigate further outbreaks.
The Governor cancelled her daily briefing; therefore we have no additional information from her Administration at this time.
Do you know what symptoms to watch for in regards to COVID-19? When should you call your doctor? The CDC has the answers to these questions, and more resources, on their website. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html to stay informed.
If you have COVID related health questions, e-mail COVID@pottcounty.org. Questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, e-mail PIO@pottcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.