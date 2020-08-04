The votes are tallied in the primary election held today.
The major contested local races went to Republicans Pat Weixelman, who kept his county commission seat; Shane Jager, who will remain sheriff; and Dawn Henry, who will move up into the county clerk's position. As no Democrats filed for these positions, these three will run unopposed in the general election.
In state offices, for the Republicans, Ron Highland kept his representative seat.
Pott County Republicans also nodded to Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate and Tracey Mann for the U.S. House.
The Pottawatomie County Democrats also cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election.
The Democrats selected Barbara Bollier for the U.S. Senate seat and Kali Barnett for the U.S. Representative seat. Joe Cheray will represent the Democrats for the State Senate 18 position.
Republican Primary Results
U.S. Senate: Roger Marshall, 2,003; Kris Kobach, 1,766; Bob Hamilton, 776; David Lindstrom, 305; Lance Berland, 111; Steve Roberts 66; Brian Matlock, 57; Gabriel Robles, 46; Derek Ellis, 45; John Miller, 39; John Berman, 6.
U.S. House: Tracey Mann, 3,176; Bill Clifford, 1,249; Michael Soetaert, 438; Jerry Molstad, 230.
State Senate 1: Dennis Pyle, 1,984
State Senate 17: Jeff Longbine, 1,082
State Senate District 18: Kristen O'Shea, 1,434
State Representative 51: Ron Highand, 2,130; Gary Schuetz, 500
State Representative 61: Francis Awerkamp, 2,219
State Representative 66: No filing
State Board of Education 4: No filing
State Board of Education 6: Deena Horst, 1,845
Pott. Co. Commission 2: Pat Weixelman, 933; Nancy McCarter, 811
Pott. Co. Commission 3: Greg Riat, 1,702
Pott. Co. Clerk: Dawn Henry: 1,953; Leslie Dugan, 1,771; Wendy Hudson, 1,017
Pott. Co. Treasurer: Lisa Wright, 4,604
Pott. Co. Register of Deeds: Betty Abitz, 4,548
Pott. Co. Attorney: Sherri Schuck, 4,306
Pott. Co. Sheriff: Shane Jager, 4,108; Baker, 959
Democratic Primary Results
U.S. Senate: Barbara Bollier, 881; Robert Tillman, 120
U.S. Representative 1: Kali Barnett, 730; Christy Davis, 260
State Senate 1: Kirk Miller, 463
State Senate 17: Stephen Vecchione, 190
State Senate 18: Joe Cheray, 96; Tobias Schlingensiepen, 74; H. Dean Zajic, 55
State Representative 51: No filing
State Representative 61: No filing
State Representative 66: Sydney Carlin, 0
State Board of Education 4: Ann Mah, 213
State Board of Education 5: No filing
Pott. County Commission 2: No filing
Pott. County Commission 3: No filing
Pott. County Clerk: No filing
Pott. County Treasurer: No filing
Pott. County Register of Deeds: No filing
Pott. County Attorney: No filing
Pott. County Sheriff: No filing
Note: these are unofficial results until canvassed by the Pottawatomie County Commission.
