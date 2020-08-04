Election Day
Wamego voter Trina Miller gets her ballot from election worker Paul Schliffke in today's primary election. Also pictured, election worker Cheri Pugh.

The votes are tallied in the primary election held today.

The major contested local races went to Republicans Pat Weixelman, who kept his county commission seat; Shane Jager, who will remain sheriff; and Dawn Henry, who will move up into the county clerk's position. As no Democrats filed for these positions, these three will run unopposed in the general election.

In state offices, for the Republicans, Ron Highland kept his representative seat.

Pott County Republicans also nodded to Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate and Tracey Mann for the U.S. House.

The Pottawatomie County Democrats also cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election.

The Democrats selected Barbara Bollier for the U.S. Senate seat and Kali Barnett for the U.S. Representative seat. Joe Cheray will represent the Democrats for the State Senate 18 position.

Republican Primary Results

U.S. Senate: Roger Marshall, 2,003; Kris Kobach, 1,766; Bob Hamilton, 776; David Lindstrom, 305; Lance Berland, 111; Steve Roberts 66; Brian Matlock, 57; Gabriel Robles, 46; Derek Ellis, 45; John Miller, 39; John Berman, 6.

U.S. House: Tracey Mann, 3,176; Bill Clifford, 1,249; Michael Soetaert, 438; Jerry Molstad, 230.

State Senate 1: Dennis Pyle, 1,984

State Senate 17: Jeff Longbine, 1,082

State Senate District 18: Kristen O'Shea, 1,434

State Representative 51: Ron Highand, 2,130; Gary Schuetz, 500

State Representative 61: Francis Awerkamp, 2,219

State Representative 66: No filing

State Board of Education 4: No filing

State Board of Education 6: Deena Horst, 1,845

Pott. Co. Commission 2: Pat Weixelman, 933; Nancy McCarter, 811

Pott. Co. Commission 3: Greg Riat, 1,702

Pott. Co. Clerk: Dawn Henry: 1,953; Leslie Dugan, 1,771; Wendy Hudson, 1,017

Pott. Co. Treasurer: Lisa Wright, 4,604

Pott. Co. Register of Deeds: Betty Abitz, 4,548

Pott. Co. Attorney: Sherri Schuck, 4,306

Pott. Co. Sheriff: Shane Jager, 4,108; Baker, 959

Democratic Primary Results

U.S. Senate: Barbara Bollier, 881; Robert Tillman, 120

U.S. Representative 1: Kali Barnett, 730; Christy Davis, 260

State Senate 1: Kirk Miller, 463

State Senate 17: Stephen Vecchione, 190

State Senate 18: Joe Cheray, 96; Tobias Schlingensiepen, 74; H. Dean Zajic, 55

State Representative 51: No filing

State Representative 61: No filing

State Representative 66: Sydney Carlin, 0

State Board of Education 4: Ann Mah, 213

State Board of Education 5: No filing

Pott. County Commission 2: No filing

Pott. County Commission 3: No filing

Pott. County Clerk: No filing

Pott. County Treasurer: No filing

Pott. County Register of Deeds: No filing

Pott. County Attorney: No filing

Pott. County Sheriff: No filing

Note: these are unofficial results until canvassed by the Pottawatomie County Commission.

