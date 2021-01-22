Pottawatomie County Starts Phase 2 Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics
Pottawatomie County Health Department is currently notifying individuals who signed-up, that they are scheduling appointments for the first Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics. As people must have an appointment to receive the vaccine, we are not advertising the date, time, or location of the clinics in advance. Those who have signed up may expect to receive notification of the clinics so they are able to schedule an appointment.
If you are interested in receiving the vaccine but have not yet added your name to the contact list, you may sign-up on-line at https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup, or by calling 785-457-1432. This sign-up list puts you on a list of those interested in receiving the vaccine. Once we have the clinics scheduled, those who qualify for the vaccine under the active Phase(s) will receive notification of the date and time of the clinic, and able to schedule an appointment.
Due to Health Department staff preparing for the upcoming vaccination clinics, we will not have updated numbers until sometime later this weekend.
Additionally, we are seeking volunteers to assist at these clinics. If you have time, we could use your help! To sign-up as a volunteer, you may contact Pottawatomie County Emergency Management at 785-457-3588, or completing the on-line form available https://www.pottcounty.org/FormCenter/COVID19-Vaccine-13/Volunteer-Form-66. This call for volunteers is open to everyone, we especially need those with a medical background. YOU can make a difference! Contact us to sign-up today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.