Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Reopened to the Public
The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library reopened to the public, including libraries in Alma, Eskridge, Onaga, St. Marys, Alta Vista, Harveyville, Olsburg, and Westmoreland on Monday, May 18th. In the effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and to keep both patrons and staff safe, social distancing is being enforced. Everyone is asked to wear a mask or cloth face covering in the Library. Library staff members have free cloth masks for any patron who does not have one.
The number of patrons allowed at each library location is being regulated, based on the size of the building. Patrons are asked to check in with Staff when they arrive for further guidance. Patrons are also asked to please limit visits to essential business only at this time to protect both themselves and others.
PWRL will continue the No-Contact Curbside pickup of Library materials during regular library service hours for those that prefer that service. Patrons should feel free to reach out to Library staff to place their orders for books, movies, and audiobooks by phone, e-mail, or through an online library account at https://pottwab.agverso.com/. Staff are happy to checkout and pack the requested items and contact the patron to arrange a pickup time. Once patrons arrive staff will set the materials outside for a no contact pickup. Library Staff universally reports that patrons have been very happy with the service and excited to continue their reading and watching adventures.
PWRL’s eLibrary resources are still available 24/7
PWRL has expanded its services to include digital eBooks and audiobooks. Library card holders can borrow and enjoy digital media anytime, anywhere by clicking the link on the library’s website at www.pottwab.org or visiting the Sunflower eLibrary site directly at www.sunflowerelibrary.org. Instructional guides for using the sunflowerelibrary and many other popular online services can be downloaded from the library website at home.oct.net/pwrlad/onlinepatronaccts.html
During the shutdown, PWRL removed the password requirement from the WIFI networks at all eight PWRL locations. Patrons may continue to access free WIFI Internet from outside the Library in parking areas. In this difficult time, staying digitally connected is more important than ever before. PWRL welcomes community members who need high speed Internet to bring their devices and use the Library WIFI to make those important connections.
The Library has contracted with Zoobean’s Beanstack online reader management service to help manage PWRL’s annual Summer Reading Program. The Beanstack service is designed to allow PWRL additional options for hosting community wide reading challenges in this pandemic environment. The hope is that, even if the Library is not able to physically host the group activities that have become the backbone of our traditional Summer Reading experience, we will still be able to virtually connect with patrons and encourage their Summer Reading adventures.
PWRL’s Annual Summer Reading / Summer Food Program will be held from June 1 – July 25. We will be releasing more information about this year’s program soon, so please stay tuned!
Library staff is available to answer questions by email at pwrldr@gmail.com. If you don’t have email, leave a voicemail by calling (785) 437-2778. We will return your calls as we are able.
Find more information and updates about library services that are available to you during this time at www.pottwab.org or by following the Library Facebook at facebook.com/pottwab.reglib.
We appreciate your patience in this rapidly changing situation, and we are thankful to everyone that is helping to keep our community safe.
