On Monday March 15, 2021, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4600 block of K-99 Highway rural Wamego, for a reported theft of a white 2001 GMC G2500 van with an attached silver in color 2008 Titan 18’ flatbed dove tailed trailer containing a 2008 Polaris Ranger XP 900 EPS black in color UTV. It is believed the van, trailer and UTV were taken sometime around 6am on Monday March 15, 2021. The 2001 GMC van was recovered on March 15, 2021, In Jackson County Kansas by the Potawatomi Tribal Police. The trailer and UTV are still missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Darrin Stewart at the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip on our crime-stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.
-
42°
Cloudy
-
Wamego, KS (66547)
Today
Rain and wind. High 44F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Windy at times early. Low 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 12:22 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Local display ads by PaperG
Most Popular
Articles
- KDOL: Fraudulent Facebook Content Warning
- Kansas Issues Guidance for Kansans Who Are Vaccinated
- 03-10-21 Pottawatomie County Community Update
- 03-15-21 COVID-19 Update: Two deaths and nine new COVID-positive cases
- Ascension Via Christi Manhattan announces updated visitation measures
- Ascension Via Christi to be first stop for traveling 'pandemic crucifix'
- 03-10-21 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 12 new positive COVID cases in Riley County
- Larry Dean Sump
- 03-08-21 Pottawatomie County Community Update
- Hy-Vee Partners with the Kansas Department of Health & Environment to Host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Junction City on Saturday, March 6
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.