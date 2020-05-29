Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the theft of a 2004 Kawasaki KFX400 ATV, from the 300 Block of East Wilson Street in Louisville, on Wednesday, May 27, according to Sheriff Shane Jager.
The PTSO had received information of the possible whereabouts of the stolen ATV from the Riley County Police Department on Thursday May 28. Pottawatomie County Detectives were able to locate and recover the stolen ATV in the 3700 block of Pecan Drive, rural St. George, Kansas. Two individuals were arrested for felony possession of stolen property, Gina M. Jones, 26, of Wamego, Kansas, and Christopher J. Novy, 30, of rural St. George, Kansas. Jones remains confined in the Pottawatomie County Jail, and Novy has bonded. Detectives continue to investigate this case and possible related burglaries. If you should have any information about this case, you can contact Detectives at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip via the Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.
