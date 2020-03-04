Brooks Yamaha, located in the 8000 block of East Highway 24, Manhattan, was the victim of a break-in and burglary according to a Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office press release.
At about 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, sheriff's deputies were alerted to a break-in at the business. An investigation revealed that unknown person(s) made entry into the business and removed numerous STIHL tools including chainsaws, leaf blower packs and a concrete saw.
Two vehicles were seen which might be associated with the break-in. One appears to be a Ford Escape possibly silver or charcoal in color and the second is possibly an older model Mercury Sable.
If anyone has any information regarding the theft, or the possible location of these vehicles they are asked to please contact Detective Hinkle at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip on the Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.
