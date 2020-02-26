The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is investigation possible arson and criminal damage to property at the Oregon Trail Park.
According to Sheriff Shane Jager, in a press release, on Sunday, Feb. 22, the PTSO was dispatched to the Oregon Trail Park, rural St. Marys, for a report of arson and possible criminal damage to property. An unknown person or persons had entered the bathroom facilities at the park and burned the contents within the bathroom as well as damaging a heater.
The release noted there was no damage to the building, and total loss is less than $1,000.
Anyone with information in regards to this crime, or any other crime is asked to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office at 785-457-3353, or visit www.ptsheriff.com, to leave a tip on the crimestoppers link.
