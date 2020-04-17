he Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of burglaries in the City of Westmoreland
On April 3, 2020, it was reported that a burglary occurred at Rock House Antiques in the 300 block of Main Street. An individual was discovered in the basement by the business owner and the individual was in the process of removing copper water lines. The suspect left the scene after being told to leave by the owner. Damages were less than $20.00.
On April 4, 2020, a burglary was reported to a home located in the 200 block of Cooper Street. Damage and property losses were valued over $1000.00.
On April 15, 2020, The United Methodist Church located in the 100 block of Main Street was entered into and electronics were removed without permission. The loss is estimated at less than $2500.
If you should have any information in regards to these crimes or any other crimes you are asked to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353. You can also leave a tip via the Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.
