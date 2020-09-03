PTSO looking for missing truck
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen Silver 2010 Chevrolet 1500 4-wheel drive extended cab truck.
The truck is modified with a suspension lift, off-road front bumper, black custom wheels, roof mounted light bar, black wheel flares and a "Browning" decal in the back window. The truck has a 60-day Kansas temporary tag.
According Sheriff Shane Jager the truck was stolen from a East Manhattan dealership in Pottawatomie County.
If you have any information about this vehicle please contact Detective Eric Green at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Department at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip on the PTSO website, www.ptsheriff.com,via the crime-stoppers link.
