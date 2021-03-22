WESTMORELAND, March 22 - An armed robbery in Westmoreland this morning has the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Department looking for the suspect.
According to a PTSO press release by Undersheriff Doug Adams, at 5:50 a.m. today, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Short Stop convenience store, 101 South Highway 99.
Deputies arrived on the scene and learned that an individual had entered the store, displayed a firearm to the store clerk and demanded money.
The suspect left with an undetermined amount of money and merchandise and the release said no injuries were reported.
Adams said the suspect is believed to have fled the scene with another person in a blue passenger car with a black painted hood and roof. The vehicle is missing its front bumper, has custom wheels and a wing on the rear.
Deputies and detectives are actively working the case. Anyone seeing a vehicle they think matches this description is asked to contact the PTSO or local law enforcement agency. Adams stressed not to attempt to make contact with the vehicle or occupants.
Contact information for the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is Captain Darrin Stewart, 785-457-3353, or leave a tip on the Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com
