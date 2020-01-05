SUNDAY -- Shots were fired in Emmett early this morning, according to a press release from Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager.
At 4:40 a.m., the PTSO received a phone call in reference to shots being fired into an occupied residence in the 200 block of Bidwell Street in Emmett. Upon the officers' arrival, they made contact with the residents and learned there were several occupants inside at the time the shots were fired and no one was injured, according to the release.
Further investigation showed an unknown person or persons fired several shots at the residence, striking the building several times, along with a vehicle parked nearby.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office at 785-457-3353, or visit the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office website at www.ptsheriff.com and leave a tip via the Crimestoppers link.
