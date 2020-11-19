MANHATTAN (POTT. CO.), Nov. 19 -- The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office received information at 7:36 a.m. today concerning a possible active shooter at a business in the 8200 block of Southport Drive, Manhattan, according to Sheriff Shane Jager in a press release.
The PTSO, Riley County PD and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the area. Upon arrival, it was determined there was no active shooter, however an individual had threatened to shoot an employee and cause damage to the building. It was reported the individual had left the business and driven in a red Ford flat-bed truck west on Highway 24, Jager continued.
Jager said at 7:50 a.m., deputies located a truck matching that description. The deputies attempted to stop the truck in the 200 block of McCall Road. The driver failed to stop. A short pursuit ensued, with the driver finally stopping in the 100 block of East Bluemont, Manhattan.
The driver, Rob Bent, 47, reported homeless, was arrested for fleeing and eluding, driving while suspended, criminal threat, aggravated criminal threat and criminal damage to property, according to Jager. Bent is currently confined in the Pottawatomie County Jail awaiting bond.
The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip via our Crimestopper's link at www.Ptsheriff.com
