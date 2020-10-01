PTSO Responds to Rollover Accident
On Wednesday Sept, 30, 2020, at 9:54 p.m., the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a single vehicle roll-over injury accident on Elm Slough Road, just East of Vineyard road, in rural St. George, Pottawatomie County, Kansas, according to Sheriff Shane Jager.
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputies along with St. George Firefighters and Pottawatomie County EMS responded to the scene, they discovered a maroon Nissan Xterra rolled over, the driver had been removed from the vehicle prior to first responders arriving on-scene. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, and was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan with serious injuries. The vehicle was Westbound at the time of the accident.
The accident is still under investigation, and the name of the driver is not being released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.