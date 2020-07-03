The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of the theft of a White 2010 Escape 15' bumper type hitch camper on Wednesday, July 1.
The camper was stolen from the storage yard of Blackjack Road Self Storage, located at 3755 Blackjack Rd., in St. George, Pottawatomie County, Kansas.
The theft occurred approximately 10 to 14 days ago. The camper is valued at about $13,000.00.
PTSO asks that anyone with information please contact the Sheriff's Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a message tip on the Sheriff's Office Crime-Stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.
