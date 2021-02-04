Purple PAWS reports record number of adoptions in 2020
Feb. 3, 2021, Manhattan, Ks: In their January meeting, Purple Power Animal Welfare Society board members announced more dogs and cats were adopted from their rescue in 2020 than in any previous year. Last year, 731 rescue pets found homes through Purple PAWS, including 490 dogs and 241 cats.
That number is a significant increase from past years for Purple PAWS, said Susan Clasen, director.
“We are a small town, all-volunteer rescue,” Clasen said. “But our numbers this year show that we are working more like a rescue based in a metropolitan area with paid staff members.”
Clasen said last year’s success is a reflection of the work-ethic of Purple PAWS growing team of volunteers.
“So many groups like ours just shut down last year,” she said. “But our volunteers never gave up. They continued to save animals, worked hard to adopt them out, and spread the word about what we do, which recruited even more volunteers.”
Approximately 75 families served Purple PAWS as fosters for rescued dogs and cats last year, and many of those were brand new to fostering, according to Heather Sibert, foster coordinator.
Sibert said all the non-profit’s volunteers worked together to make 2020 a record-breaking year for Purple PAWS.
“Our fosters really stepped up and made themselves available this year,” Sibert said. “They were there for the animals that needed saving, and you can see the results of that in our year-end numbers.”
Covid-related shut-downs made fundraising more difficult for charities like Purple PAWS, and the board of directors had to think creatively to come up with new and safe ways to raise money. At the same time, some of the same issues motivated more people to adopt pets, said Eva Peterson, Purple PAWS board member.
“As crazy as last year was, the one thing that stayed steady—even through covid—was that people need the compassion and companionship that pets offer,” Peterson said.
