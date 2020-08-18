RCEMS Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
(RILEY COUNTY, KANSAS – August 17, 2020) Riley County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) was notified on Friday August 14 that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). RCEMS immediately conducted an investigation into any possible exposure to the public and other emergency staff.
The employee was last on-duty, and had contact with the public, on Wednesday, August 12. The employee did not have symptoms at that time. They followed CDC guidelines and RCEMS policy while on-duty and wore appropriate PPE to include a mask while interacting with the public on August 12. Anyone who was in close contact with this employee has already been notified.
The investigation revealed that the employee was exposed to a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday August 10 while attending a local school board function in Pottawatomie County.
At this time, there is no indication of further spread to emergency services personnel; however, additional testing is currently taking place to ensure infectious disease precautions taken by all emergency services were sufficient in mitigating any internal spread.
Riley County EMS continues to follow all CDC protocols for critical infrastructure workers who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Employees participate in daily screening for symptoms, continue to wear masks in all common areas of stations, practice social distancing when work duties permit, sanitize equipment regularly, and don industry standard PPE while answering calls for service in the community.
“Our duty to the public’s safety and our desire to maintain their trust is paramount,” said EMS Assistant Director Josh Gering. “Every safety measure implemented at RCEMS is done with the public’s best interest in mind. We are confident in our ability to continue to navigate these challenges while maintaining the standards for response and pre-hospital care that the public expects from us. By demonstrating social responsibility through adherence to federal, state, and local health guidelines, we can help mitigate the impact COVID-19 continues to have in Riley County.”
Riley County EMS continues to exercise caution and readiness as the impacts of this infectious disease are felt in the community and in the workplace.
All emergency medical services are fully supported and operational at this time. There have been no changes in response for the community.
