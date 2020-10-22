RCPD Corrections Officer Arrested
MANHATTAN, KAN. – A Riley County Police Department Corrections Officer has been arrested after a reported domestic battery.
On Monday, October 19, 2020 at approximately 5:03 p.m., a 28-year old female reported a known 33-year-old male battered her.
Ace Thompson, 33, of Manhattan was arrested today on offenses of domestic battery and criminal restraint. Thompson was issued a total bond of $1,500.00. Thompson posted bond and is no longer confined in the Riley County jail.
To protect the privacy of the victim, additional information will not be released. Thompson has been placed on administrative leave as is standard department policy.
