MANHATTAN, KAN. – On Sunday, March 7, in-person visitation at the Riley County Jail will resume. Visitation is on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with sign-up from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with sign-up from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors must be at least 18 years old. Children are allowed in visitation only if they are the child or sibling of the inmate being visited. Visits are 15 minutes per inmate.
The Riley County Jail will also resume its volunteer programs. Volunteers who have been approved and received training to conduct programs within the jail have received information on how to safely return in-person.
If you are sick, please stay home. Corrections staff will continue disinfecting between visits which may cause delays. We appreciate your patience as we work to ensure a safe environment for the public and those in our care. Free video visitation will continue to be available in the lobby of the Riley County Police Department from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff will be routinely disinfecting the lobby area. Visitors are required to wear a face covering. Video visitation from your home will also continue to be available through Inmate Canteen: http://inmatecanteen.com.
The Riley County Jail continues to work to ensure the safety of inmates by planning for potential COVID-19 cases within the jail. Separate housing has been identified to allow for both male and female inmates to quarantine if needed.
Inmate legal counsel will continue to have access unless the person coming to the jail is exhibiting signs of COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.
We encourage everyone to stay informed by following guidance from the Riley County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Center for Disease Control (CDC). We are relying on the advice of medical health professionals to do our part in protecting the citizens of Riley County, the Police Department, and our employees.
