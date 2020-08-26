Arrest Made in Rape Investigation
MANHATTAN, KAN. – The Riley County Police Department arrested a Fort Riley man in connection to a rape of a 12-year-old that occurred earlier this month in Riley County.
On August 25, 2020, at approximately 6:00 PM, Jamichael Strahan, 19 of Ft. Riley, was arrested on the offenses of two counts of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and contributing to a child’s misconduct. Strahan was issued a total bond of $500,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this release.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact RCPD Detective Brian Johnson at (785) 473-2323 or bjohnson@rileycountypolice.org
