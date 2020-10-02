RCPD Officer-Involved Shooting
MANHATTAN, KAN. – A Manhattan man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in the 4600 block of Freeman Road in Manhattan. On Wednesday, October 1, 2020 at approximately 7:48 p.m., the Riley County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a man stating a family member discharged a firearm and was threatening to shoot the caller. Officers arrived on scene and determined the man was experiencing a mental health crisis. A Mental Health Co-Responder was requested to respond and arrived around 9 p.m. At that time, the public was notified to avoid the area to protect any residents nearby. Riley County EMS, the RCPD Emergency Response Unit, and representatives from Fort Riley responded to the scene.
Crisis negotiators spoke with the man in attempts to peacefully resolve the incident. A little after midnight it was determined the situation had deescalated and emergency responders began leaving the scene. At approximately 12:32 a.m., an officer still on scene reported the suspect fired his weapon again, prompting another elevated police response.
At 1:00 a.m., officers left the immediate scene for a second time in an effort to deescalate the situation but remained in the area to ensure the safety of others, including representatives from Fort Riley that stayed on scene to continue assisting us in our efforts to safely resolve the incident for all involved. At 1:38 a.m. the suspect threatened the family member with his weapon again. Two RCPD officers then shot at the suspect.
“Police officers and officials from Ft. Riley worked diligently to deescalate the crisis and get the man the help he needed, tragically, this did not happen and I pray for his full recovery,” said Director Butler.
The 41-year-old man was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan then life-flighted to Topeka for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Per department policy, the two officers directly involved have been placed on administrative leave. To ensure transparency and an impartial investigation, the Lawrence Kansas Police Department will be the lead agency investigating the case.
For additional information contact the Lawrence Police Department Public Information Office at (785) 830-7404 or lpdmedia@lkpd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.