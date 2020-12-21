RCPD Taking Down DUI
MANHATTAN, KAN. – On Saturday, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 3, the Riley County Police Department will join local and state police agencies across Kansas in the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign. A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will support overtime enforcement efforts to aggressively target and remove impaired drivers from our roads.
According to KDOT, the New Year’s Day holiday period outranks most other holidays in number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol and/or other drugs.
“This campaign is a great opportunity to prevent loss of life,” Lieutenant Daryl Ascher said. “RCPD continues to work towards a reduction of impaired drivers on our roadways during the holiday season.”
Citizens can also help during the enhanced enforcement, and even outside the campaign by watching for suspicious driving behaviors. Note the location, a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and its direction of travel, then call 911 as soon as it’s safe to do so. You may save a life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.