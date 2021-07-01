Topeka – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends Kansans take preventive measures against mosquito bites over the July 4th holiday. Five of six regions in Kansas are now at the ‘High’ risk level for West Nile virus. Mosquito surveillance in Reno, Sedgwick, and Shawnee counties has shown an increase Culex mosquitoes which can spread West Nile virus and other viruses that can affect humans and horses. This species of mosquitoes is most active at dawn and dusk.
West Nile virus can be spread to people through bites from infected mosquitoes, but it is not contagious from person to person. Symptoms range from a slight headache and low-grade fever to swelling of the brain or brain tissue and, in rare cases, death. Since 2002 there have been 692 cases and 35 deaths in Kansans from West Nile virus. People who have had West Nile virus before are considered immune. Cases are most common from mid-July through late September.
KDHE has developed West Nile virus risk levels to help guide prevention efforts for both communities and individuals. These risk level reports are updated weekly at http://www.kdheks.gov/epi/arboviral_disease.htm from mid-May to October.
KDHE recommends the following precautions to protect against West Nile virus:
- When you are outdoors, use insect repellent containing an EPA-registered active ingredient on skin and clothing, including DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. Follow the directions on the package.
- Many mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn. Be sure to use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants at these times or consider staying indoors during these hours.
- The elderly or immunocompromised should consider limiting their exposure outside during dusk and dawn when the Culex species mosquitos are most active.
- Make sure you have good screens on your windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.
- Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flower pots, buckets and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children's wading pools empty and on their sides when they aren't being used.
People should protect their horses too as West Nile virus in horses can be fatal. The virus can cause inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. Approximately 33% of horses infected with West Nile virus will die. A West Nile virus vaccine for horses is available and owners are encouraged to vaccinate or booster their animals. In addition, these mosquitoes can transmit heartworms to dogs. Contact your veterinarian to discuss a West Nile virus vaccine for your horses and heartworm prevention for your dogs.
KDHE maintains an Arboviral Disease Surveillance web page that is updated weekly: http://www.kdheks.gov/epi/arboviral_disease.htm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides this web page with additional information about West Nile virus and preventing mosquito bites: https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/prevention/index.html. For questions about West Nile virus or other arboviral diseases contact the KDHE Epidemiology Hotline at 877-427-7317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.