Registration open for K-State’s Homecoming Virtual 5K Run/Walk
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The K-State Alumni Association invites Kansas State University students, alumni, and friends everywhere to kick off K-State’s 2020 Homecoming week by participating in a virtual Homecoming Philanthropy 5K Run/Walk between Oct. 18-22.
“This year, COVID-19 has forced our traditions of gathering together during Homecoming to change,” said Andrea Bryant Gladin, assistant vice president of alumni programs. “Your safety is something we take very seriously so we have decided to pivot this year's event into a virtual 5K. The upside of running a virtual 5K means that you can run or walk the route wherever you call home. We hope you’ll participate and spread purple pride worldwide.”
Registration for the 5K, is open and can be completed online at https://runsignup.com/5kstate/signup. The proceeds will benefit the No Stone Unturned Foundation, a local organization driven by the belief that children with all types of disabilities and their families deserve access to the services they need. Participants who sign up prior to noon on Monday, Oct. 5 will receive special pricing and be guaranteed an exclusive K-State Homecoming 5K T-shirt.
Pricing is as follows until noon on Monday, Oct. 5:
- Youth (ages 15 and under) - $12
- K-State student and Alumni Association member - $20
- Nonstudent/nonmember - $24
Pricing after noon on Monday, Oct. 5:
- Youth - $16
- Adult - $30
This will be the university's 105th Homecoming celebration, and the theme will be “K-State Family Game Night.” Homecoming is a universitywide celebration coordinated by the K-State Alumni Association.
For additional details on the 5K Run/Walk and the full schedule of Homecoming events, visit k-state.com/Homecoming.
