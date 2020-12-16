(RILEY COUNTY, KS – December 16, 2020) An 89 year-old Riley County man passed away at Ascension Via Christi hospital on December 15 after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 30. His passing represents the 19th COVID-related death in the county. No further information will be released about the patient.
Riley County has identified 55 new positive cases and 52 additional recoveries since the last report on Monday, December 14.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for seven positive patients and two PUI patients at this time. Two of the positive patients are in the ICU.
Via Christi Hospital administered the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to some of their staff today. Healthcare workers who care for COVID patients will be the first priority for the vaccine.
FAQ information about the COVID-19 vaccine is posted on the Riley County Coronavirus website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/1873/Frequently-Asked-Questions
Any person who is sick or would like more information about how to get tested, should call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Any person experiencing life-threatening symptoms should call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, December 16, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 4,396
Total active: 343
Total recovered: 4,034
Total deaths: 19
Positive Rate
Week 50 (December 6-12): 16.0%
227 positive
1,415 total tests
Week 49 (November 29- December 5): 22.4%
407 positives
1,813total tests
Two-week average: 19.2%
634 positives
3,228 total tests
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification. Patient test results are calculated in the week the test was given, not the week in which results were received. As results come in for tests performed in previous weeks, the percent positive information is updated. Typically, results are processed in two to five days for tests in Riley County, but sometimes there is a delay in reporting those numbers to the health department.
The next written update will be published Friday, December 18. The next video update will be today, December 16 at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
