(RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 25, 2021) During the Riley County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, March 25th, the County Commission voted to approve “Local Health Officer Order No. 21”.
Local Order 21 which supersedes and rescinds Local Order 20, extends the mask mandate until May 16th at 11:59 PM. At which point, the school year for area K-12 schools will be coming to a conclusion, and Kansas State University will have completed its graduation ceremonies.
The order’s primary focus is a requirement for face masks or other face-covering to be worn in the "public spaces" of Riley County, but only outside the boundary of the City of Manhattan. All individuals present within the city limits of Manhattan must comply with any City of Manhattan ordinance in effect and remain subject to its penalties for noncompliance.
A “mask or other face-covering” means a covering of the nose and mouth that is secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears, or is simply wrapped around the lower face.
“Public space” refers to any indoor or outdoor space or area that is open to the public; this does not include private residential property or private offices or workspaces that are not open to customers or public visitors.
“Actions taken so far have demonstrated significant success in flattening the epidemic curve to prevent overwhelming our local health care system’s ability to care for the number of residents who might develop severe symptoms,” said Gibbs.
Some individuals are exempt from wearing a mask to include those 5 and under, those with medical conditions and those who are deaf. For a complete list please click here
“I still strongly recommend you maintain Social Distancing and use proper hand hygiene, such as washing your hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol,” added Gibbs.
The Commission voted 3-0 to adopt Local Health Officer Order No. 21.
“I feel good about where we are at. Where we are trending. Where we are headed,” said Riley County Board of County Commission Chairman John Ford.
Read the complete text of Local Health Order No. 21 on the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/20085/Riley-County-Local-Health-Order-No-21-
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
