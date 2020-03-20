(RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 19, 2020) In attempt to limit the exposure and spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Board of County Commissioners, sitting as the Riley County Board of Health closed Riley County Office buildings to public access, effective 5 p.m. on March 18. Departments are encouraged to staff with personnel deemed essential). This Board of Health order will remain in effect through April 2 and may be extended to protect community health and safety.
In order to continue County business and operations during the closure, the public is asked to first contact Riley County staff by phone or email. . A list of phone numbers for the various departments is provided below and is also available on the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov . If your business can be conducted online or via email or telephone you are encouraged to do so. If you cannot complete your county business by phone or email, please make a phone or email appointment with the relevant department. Staff will provide you access to the county building at the time of your appointment.
Appraisers Office: (785)537-6310
ATA Bus: (785)537-6345
Attorneys’ Office: (785) 537-6390
CASA: (785) 537-6367
Community Corrections: (785) 537-6380
County Clerk: 785-565-6200
County Clerk: rvargo@rileycountyks.gov
The County Clerk’s office handles fishing licenses, hunting licenses, boat registration, voting and elections information, Human resources, Budget and finance
The Riley County Board of County Commissioners may be contacted by phone or emails. See: http://www.rileycountyks.gov/67/Meet-the-Commissioners
Board of County Commissioners Meeting Information: http://www.rileycountyks.gov/29/County-Commissioners
Court Administration: (785) 537-6363
County Counselors: Main line: 785-565-6844
County Counselor: choleman@rileycountyks.gov
Deputy Counselor: ccox@rileycountyks.gov
Jill Seaton: jseaton@rileycountyks.gov
Jana Chingway: jchingway@rileycountyks.gov
County Extension: (785) 537- 6350
Court Services: (785) 537-6360
