Riley County Issues Local Health Order 11
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 8, 2020) Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs has issued Order No. 11 which increases the number of people allowed to gather to 100 and allows bars and nightclubs to stay open until 2:00 a.m. Large venues of more than 2,000 capacity are not allowed under the new order. Local Order No. 11 goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10.
The current plan is to increase the gathering size to 250 people on June 17. This order will remain in effect for 14 days, or until amended, superseded, or rescinded.
Read the order at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/18999/Riley-County-Health-Order-No-11.
“We will continue to monitor the ratio of positive to negative tests, the severity of cases, and look at how widely each positive patient has traveled in the community to determine our strategic response,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs “The goal is to continue the reopening process as long as it is safe to do so.”
Businesses will be required to continue complying with the following:
- All businesses and locations are required to take proactive measures to ensure compliance with Recommended Business Practices as published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and industry-specific guidance by trade groups. Nothing in this order shall be interpreted to require that any business or location open if they choose not to.
- Any businesses or other locations found in non-compliance with this order, or a source of significant disease outbreak, or as determined and notified by the Local Public Health Officer shall close;
Social distancing practices should also continue:
- Maintain at least 6-ft of distance
- wash hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible (or using hand sanitizer),
- covering coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not into the hands)
People in high-risk categories are advised to continue taking extra precautions and limit their contact with the public.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
