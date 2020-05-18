Riley County Issues New Local Health Order for Phase 1.5
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 15, 2020) Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued Order No. 8 which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 18. This order is issued in response to the Governor’s Phase 1.5 Plan to Reopen Kansas. The new order replaces the previous Local Health Order No. 7 but keeps the requirement that restaurants close by 10:00 p.m.
Local Order No. 8 removes the restrictions on child care providers.
All businesses and locations that are allowed to reopen under the Governor’s Plan are required to take proactive measures to ensure compliance with guidelines from the Centers from Disease control (CDC) as well as industry-specific guidance published by trade groups. Nothing in this order should be interpreted to require that any business must open if they choose not to.
Read Local Health Order No. 8 at
https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/18827/Riley-County-Local-Health-Order-No-8
Key Phase 1.5 highlights from the Governor’s Order:
- Mass gatherings of more than 10 individuals continue to be prohibited;
- Nail salons, barber shops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided may open, but only for pre-scheduled appointments or online check-in;
- Fitness centers and health clubs may open, but in-person group classes may not occur and locker rooms must be closed except as necessary to use restroom facilities.
- In-person commencement or graduation ceremonies may occur with no more than 10 individuals in a room, gymnasium, or facility at one time as long as 6-foot social distancing is maintained. Outdoor drive-through graduation ceremonies during which no more than 10 individuals are in the same area outside of their vehicles at a time (i.e. school administration, graduate, family members, etc.) are allowed.
Under Phase 1.5, the following, unless they are repurposed for use in an essential function under the Kansas Essential Function Framework, shall remain closed to the public:
- Bars and night clubs, excluding already operating curbside and carryout services;
- Non-tribal Casinos;
- Theaters, museums, and other indoor leisure spaces (trampoline parks, arcades, etc.);
- Community centers;
- Outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more;
- Fairs, festivals, carnivals, parades;
- Swimming pools (other than backyard pools);
- Organized sports facilities, sports tournaments, sports games, and sports practices; and
- Summer camps.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
Download a PDF of the reopening phases at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/18755/Riley-County-Reopening-Phases
