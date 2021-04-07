(RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 31, 2021) Beginning today, April 5th Riley County Health Department is launching a new online, self-service scheduling system for COVID vaccinations.
After inviting everyone who had registered with the county to receive a vaccine, we are now opening up vaccine appointments to all residents of Riley County who have not yet been vaccinated and are over the age of 18. To date, Riley County Health Department has only received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines; both can only be administered to those 18 years of age and older.
Individuals interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can go to www.rileycountyks.gov/vaccinerequest . You will be asked to register with Riley County and then you will be directed to our appointment self-scheduler. Once your appointment is scheduled you will receive a confirmation email. If you need to change or cancel your appointment please use the link provided in the email.
If you would like assistance please call the Riley County Health Department at 785-565-6560 during regular business hours
Please note, all first dose appointments after this week will be held at the Riley County Health Department at 2030 Tecumseh Rd, Manhattan, KS 66502. Second doses will still be administered at Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park until mid-May.
VACCINE FACEBOOK LIVE EVENT
If you have questions about the vaccine, join us for a Facebook Live on Wednesday, April 7th at 4:30 PM. Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs, Rebeka Weber, MD, Ob-Gyn at The Women’s Health Group and Riley County Health Department and Segen Chase, MD Internal Medicine Physician at CenterPointe Physicians will be joining us.
Ask questions and learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine during the Facebook live by visiting Riley County Health Department’s FB page https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
