(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 6, 2020) Unified Command Staff for Riley County and the Clinical Task Force are exploring options for an Alternate Care Site (ACS). The ACS may be set up at a local hotel, or other site, to provide a location where less-severe cases, who do not require hospitalization, can isolate and continue recovery.
The term Alternate Care Site (ACS) is used to describe a facility that is temporarily converted for healthcare use during a public health emergency to reduce the burden on hospitals and established medical facilities.
“We need to be prepared for that level of need in the future,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Via Christi Hospital is doing a great job providing care for patients who require hospitalization. Some people who do not require hospitalization, or have been released from the hospital, may still require some medical attention and a safe place to isolate. The ACS can provide that for Riley County residents. We are working to get it set up as quickly as possible.”
Other communities have taken similar steps to provide care for patients in need.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, April 6, 2020:
• Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 14
• Total Recovered: 2
• Total negative tests for Riley County Residents: 87
• Total pending tests for Riley County Residents: 14
• Total Riley County residents being monitored (includes close contacts and travelers, but NOT positive cases): 17
• Total Riley County Residents who have completed their monitoring/quarantine period: 42
People should only go out for essential needs and limit contact with others. Any non-essential travel should be avoided.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
