(RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 27, 2020) There are currently two positive cases of coronavirus in Riley County. The 57 year old female is doing well and remaining in isolation at her residence in Topeka. We’ve identified close contacts and continue to communicate with them.
The Fort Riley soldier is also in isolation in his home. He was exposed to the virus in Los Angeles during a five day visit. He returned to Kansas by air from LAX to Denver and arrived at the Salina airport. Since his arrival in Kansas, he been in isolation at his home in Manhattan. Fort Riley in cooperation with the Riley County Health Department is identifying close contacts and will continue to communicate with them. We have no new updates about his condition.
Riley County Emergency Operations Command Staff are finalizing the details for a potential Stay at Home Order. The goal is to prepare the order so it can be enacted quickly.
The decision to enact the order will be driven by level of threat for the local community and may be needed very soon.
“The situation is changing rapidly across the state,” said Julie Gibbs, Riley County Local Health Officer. “When the next step becomes necessary for Riley County, we are ready to respond quickly with a Stay at Home Order to protect the community.”
Businesses and employers can do their part to keep the community safe by following the guidelines and best practices outlined on the Riley County Coronavirus website at www.rileycounty.gov/coronavirus.
A screening hotline staffed by medical personnel is available every day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to provide guidance for anyone who has symptoms. The screening hotline number is 785-323-6400.
A Q&A hotline for general questions about the coronavirus response in Riley County is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Q&A hotline number is 785-587-4526.
Public updates will be provided daily at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook Page at https://facebook.com/rileycountyhealthdepartment.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
