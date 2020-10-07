Riley County Records Ninth COVID-19 Death
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 7, 2020) A ninth Riley County resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19. The patient, a 72 year-old male, tested positive on September 25 and passed away at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka on October 6. He was not associated with any outbreaks in the county.
“I was very sad to hear of this patient’s death and send my deepest condolences to his family and friends,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “We will continue to do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus and protect the people of Riley County.”
Riley County has 4 new positive cases since Monday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 1 positive patient at this time. The patient has symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, October 7, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 1,937
- Total active: 134
- Total recovered: 1,794
- Total deaths: 9
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Drive up flu shots are now available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at www.rileycountyks.gov/flu. RCHD will bill insurance for flu shots. Adults and children without insurance will not be charged for the vaccine, but will be asked to pay a $20 fee for the injection.
The next video update will be today, October 7, at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
