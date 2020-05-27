(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 27, 2020) Riley County has had one new positive case since yesterday, bringing the total to 64. The patient is a 52 year-old male and the health department is currently conducting the disease investigation. Of the 64 cases, 8 are active. A total of 55 people have recovered, and 1 person has died. The public can access Riley County statistics at https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com/
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 0 positive patients and 0 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized.
Kansas has a total of 9,337 positives. That represents an increase of 119 cases since Monday, May 25. To date, there have been 822 hospitalizations and 205 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, May 27, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 64*
Total Active: 8
Total Recovered: 55
Total deaths: 1
Pending test results: 139
Negative test results: 923
*KDHE is reporting 62 positives for Riley County but that total does not include the most recent patients. The total for Riley County is 64.
Yesterday’s live update was rescheduled for today at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/. This is intended to be the final live update.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
