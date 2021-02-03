Riley County to roll out updated vaccine registration form
(RILEY COUNTY, KS - February 2, 2021) Beginning Wednesday, February 3, the Riley County Vaccine Registration form will have a new look. The change was made in order to make the sign-up process more user friendly. If you already signed up, you do NOT need to do so again.
The form can be found at https://www.rileycountyks.gov//vaccinerequest People who do not wish to sign up online may do so by calling the health department at 785-565-6560 during business hours.
PLEASE NOTE:
If you already registered you do NOT need to register again.
You will NOT receive a confirmation email. The image you see below will be your confirmation. You may print it out but that is not necessary.
Later this week, postcards with information about how to sign up for the vaccine will be mailed to every household and business in Riley County. This effort to provide easy access to the vaccine for all residents is made possible by a generous donation from the Butler Family Foundation, a supporting organization of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
"We want to make sure that everyone who wants a vaccine has a chance to participate," said Riley County Health Department Administrator Julie Gibbs. "We are so grateful for the generous donation from the Butler Family Foundation, as well as the help from local media to get the word out about the vaccine. Staff is answering phones non-stop and we're all working extremely hard to get vaccine doses into arms as quickly as possible. I'm proud of the work we've done."
For more information about Riley County's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus , follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.