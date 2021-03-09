Road construction to close Henry Drive, detour traffic
A reconstruction project on Fort Riley will close Henry Drive from Smoky Hill Road to Ray Road beginning March 22. During the construction project traffic will be detoured around Marshall Army Airfield. Fort Riley anticipates reopening this section of Henry Drive to traffic by December.
As part of the project, a roundabout will be constructed to replace the current intersection of Henry Drive and Smoky Hill Road.
The Henry Access Control Point and Visitor Control Center will remain open throughout the project.
A separate project will close Henry Drive overnight March 8 - 11, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. and traffic will be detoured around the airfield during those hours.
Henry Drive provides access to Fort Riley from I-70, Exit 301.
For updates on road construction at Fort Riley, visit home.army.mil/riley. Updates will also be posted on the Fort Riley Facebook and Twitter pages.
