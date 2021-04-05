Crews to resume work on a highway realignment project on K-4 in Wabaunsee County south of the west junction with K-99 at mile marker 282, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be impacted slightly as crews set up signs and move in equipment. Drivers should expect a reduced speed limit of 40 mph. Two-lane traffic will be maintained.
As the work gets closer to the highway, traffic will be controlled by using cones and a flagger. Once the earthwork is complete, a concrete barrier will be placed and two-way traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal on the one-lane highway. Motorists should expect delays and add extra time to their travel schedules.
