Paul Schliffke has been named the new Wamego Police Chief, according to a press release from City Manager Stacie Eichem.
He replaces Mike Baker, who was terminated June 22.
Schliffke has been serving as the Deputy Chief in Wamego for the past nine years and most recently was the interim chief.
Previous to his employment with Wamego, Schliffke was a Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy and served the Kansas Lottery in a law enforcement capacity. He graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in 1982.
"Overall, Paul brings over 40 years of law enforcement experience and knowledge to the citizens of Wamego," Eichem said. "The city looks forward to the future of the Wamego Police Department under the leadership of Chief Schliffke."
