Gov. Laura Kelly has just ordered all K-12 schools across Kansas closed for the remainder of the school year. Updates from USD 320 and other area school district will be posted on our website at wamegotimes.com
Also make sure to follow all closings and announcements on line and on the Smoke Signal Facebook page.
