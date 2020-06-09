Second Coronavirus-Related Death in Riley County
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 9, 2020) The Riley County Health Department was notified that an 88 year-old Riley County man has died after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. He was hospitalized in a neighboring community where he was being treated for multiple complicating conditions. No further information will be released about the patient.
“We are deeply saddened by this loss of life,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “The Riley County community has worked together to slow the spread of coronavirus and I ask all of you to please continue taking precautions so we can help prevent further tragedy.”
Riley County has no new positive cases since yesterday and the total remains at 71. There are 10 active cases, with 59 recovered, and 2 fatalities.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus should contact a healthcare professional immediately. The Riley County Screening Hotline 785-323-6400 is staffed by a nurse who is available to provide guidance Monday –Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The hotline will remain active through the end of June.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
