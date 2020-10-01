Second Manhattan Firefighter Tests Positive for COVID-19
(MANHATTAN, KAN. September 30, 2020) – The Manhattan Fire Department was notified today that a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19. The firefighter began showing symptoms while on-duty and left work to be tested. The firefighter is currently recovering in isolation at their own home.
The Manhattan Fire Department immediately started an investigation to determine the level of contact this employee had with other emergency personnel and the public during the course of their duties. Each employee who had close contact with the patient will be tested and these employees are currently in quarantine at their homes. The Riley County Health Department is also conducting contact tracing to determine contacts with the public and notify those individuals. For privacy purposes, no personal information will be released about the firefighter.
The Manhattan Fire Department will continue to provide fire, emergency, and inspection services to the community during the pandemic. Plans and procedures were put in place this spring to limit staff exposure to the virus and ensure that personnel will always be available to carry out the mission of the Manhattan Fire Department.
“We will continue to act quickly when any of our employees test positive or have had close contact with positive patients,” said Manhattan Fire Chief Scott French. “As we have done throughout the pandemic, we are committed to providing the same high level of fire and emergency services to our residents as we always have.”
The Manhattan Fire Department will not send news releases for future positive COVID-19 cases among employees. Instead, the number of active, recovered, and positive cases will be reported each Monday morning as part of the normally released Daily Response Form. The previous firefighter that tested positive last month has since recovered and returned to duty.
Please contact Deputy Chief Ryan Almes, Manhattan Fire Department, at 785-587-4508 with any questions.
